PDRM must ensure rights under Article 10 protected — Suaram

MARCH 5 — Suara Rakyat Malaysia (Suaram) welcomes the statement by the Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador on the peoples’ right to freedom of expression and assembly.

These rights are enshrined within Article 10 of the Federal Constitution and must not be restricted especially in times of political uncertainty or instability. Malaysians are the foundation of all political power within the country, and these voices must be heard for Malaysia to deliberate and devise our way forward as a country.

Freedom of expression and assembly cannot be arbitrarily or whimsically denied by the Royal Malaysian Police. The claim that failure to comply with notice being the cause for investigation is absurd as any urgent or developing situation is often unplanned. The Royal Malaysian Police should aim to facilitate these gatherings to maintain the peace, and not waste time investigating presumed organisers and stifling public discourse on the matter.

The Inspector-General of Police should put an end to investigations and develop a win-win situation where the right to peaceful assembly is upheld, and the Royal Malaysian Police stands not as an opponent of fundamental freedoms enshrined within the Federal Constitution, but an ardent defender of Malaysians right under Article 10 of the Federal Constitution.

To this end, Suaram calls on the Inspector-General of Police to meet with stakeholders and interest groups to develop internal guidelines to support and facilitate the exercise of Article 10 of the Federal Constitution.

