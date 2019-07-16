Lynas Malaysia achieves one year lost time injury free ― Lynas Malaysia

JULY 16 ― Lynas Malaysia is proud to announce it has achieved 2.6 million hours (one year) “lost time injury free” as of July 2019. This is the result of the company’s continued commitment to the highest occupational safety and health standards and operational excellence.

Workplace safety and health is an important issue for all industrial plants in Malaysia and Lynas has implemented world-class safety and health standards at its rare earths processing plant in Gebeng. A lost-time injury (LTI) is an injury that results in time lost from work of one day/shift or more.

Commenting on the milestone, Datuk Mashal Ahmad, Managing Director of Lynas Malaysia, said: “Safety, health and sustainability are at the heart of Lynas Malaysia’s operations and this milestone is a direct result of our team’s dedication and professionalism towards occupational safety and health. All of our staff and contractors are safety conscious and follow the Lynas safety and health policy and procedures.

“The safety and health of our people, our communities and the environment will always be our first priority. A year without a lost time injury means our staff are safe and can all go home happily to their families,” Datuk Mashal said.

Safety and health initiatives at Lynas Malaysia begin with a clear safety and health policy led by its leadership and shared by all workers and contractors. Safety and health at Lynas is not just about legal compliance, but self regulation and implementing industrial best practices. Lynas Malaysia has a comprehensive safety management system including policies, risk assessments, investigations, audits, inspections, safety meetings, safety committee, reporting, emergency response, procedures, training and Personal Protective Equipment.

This safety and health milestone follows Lynas Malaysia recently being awarded a gold medal CSR rating by EcoVadis. Lynas Malaysia is rated among the top 5 per cent based on the company’s performance across the environment, labour and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement. Lynas also became a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact, the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative, earlier this year.

In September 2018, Lynas Malaysia received ISO recertification from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), the Malaysian accredited certification body, for OHSAS 1800:2007 Occupational Health and Safety Management, ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management, and ISO 14001: 2015 Environmental Management Systems.

* Datuk Mashal Ahmad is the Managing Director and VP Malaysia of Lynas Malaysia Sdn Bhd.

**This is the personal opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.