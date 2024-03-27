KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Apple just announced the official date for the annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024, the event where the company announces new updates to its software ecosystem. The event this year will be happening from 10 -14 June at the famous Apple Park campus.

WWDC has been the event where Apple announces the latest and greatest OS updates to all of its devices, in particular iOS. This year, developers and consumers alike are looking forward to the next iOS update as many expect Apple to announce its first foray into generative AI with iOS 18.

Apple and AI together on stage at WWDC24

The next update of the iPhone operating system is set to feature for the first time AI features and functionalities. This is on the back of the recent talks of Apple tying up with Google to bake in the Gemini AI model into the OS.

Mirroring Samsung’s Galaxy AI, Apple may be including generative AI features via on-device processing. The event is also where we can preview the next iPhone, as WWDC is usually where Apple will give sneak peeks into how the next iPhone will look like via new software updates on stage.

Other expected announcements include RCS support in Messages and UI design changes. We should also see hints of the next iPad, Apple Watch and Apple TV on stage. Additionally, we should see additional feature additions for the Vision Pro announced during the event.

According to Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations: “WWDC is all about sharing new ideas and providing our amazing developers with innovative tools and resources to help them make something even more wonderful.”

Watch the WWDC24 keynote online

Mark your calendars for #WWDC24, June 10-14. It’s going to be Absolutely Incredible! pic.twitter.com/YIln5972ZD — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) March 26, 2024

Like previous years, the keynote will be streamed live online, while developers and students can experience WWDC24 throughout the week on the Apple Developer app, Apple Developer website, and YouTube. The keynote will be streaming on Apple’s website on June 10, 2024, at 1am Malaysian time. — SoyaCincau