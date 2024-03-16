LOS ANGELES, March 16 — Movie icon Marilyn Monroe is back in the news thanks to artificial intelligence. A digital version of the actress, dubbed “Digital Marilyn,” lets people chat with the star of the silver screen who died 62 years ago.

Recreating the star’s voice, expressions and characteristic laugh, there’s no doubt that Marilyn Monroe lives on through this avatar, powered by Soul Machines’ Biological AI technology. Called Digital Marilyn, this AI tool is capable of “engaging in natural, dynamic conversations that feel authentic and responsive,” says the official press release from the tool’s creators.

The digital avatar is designed to interact with fans in a personalized way, answering questions and engaging in dynamic conversations, while also employing emotional intelligence, reproducing realistic facial expressions. An example of its potential was shared on the Soul Machines Instagram page, where Digital Marilyn can be seen and heard expressing herself. The result is stunningly realistic.

For the time being, interested parties must register to be alerted when Digital Marilyn is available for trial.

Soul Machines, a company specialising in the creation of realistic digital avatars, unveiled its latest creation at the South by Southwest (SXSW) 2024 festival. It was made possible by a collaboration with Authentic Brands Group, which holds the licensing rights covering several celebrities, including Marilyn Monroe, Elvis Presley and Mohamed Ali.

In addition to Marilyn Monroe, other cult celebrities may well make a comeback in this digital form, according to Soul Machines. “Reimagining [Marilyn Monroe] through AI isn’t just about nostalgia; it’s about harnessing the potential of technology to honour and reimagine iconic figures in a way that feels interactive and engaging,” the company news release explains. — AFP