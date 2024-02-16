KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — The Sony PlayStation 5 Slim has been on the radar of many gamers since its announcement back in October of last year. We have previously seen the official pricing for the console, but now Sony Malaysia has just shared on social media that the console is up for preorder, and delivery will begin from this month onwards.

The new PS5 “Slim” is 30 per cent smaller by volume compared to the absolute unit that was the original model. It also sports a new, modular design that enables users to attach or remove the Blu-ray Disc drive, contributing to its “slimness”.

PS5 Slim Malaysia pricing

There will be four different models available to purchase in Malaysia. The retail prices are:

Advertisement

• PS5 Disc Console (Slim) – RM 2,499

• PS5 Disc Console with Two DualSense Wireless Controllers (Slim) – RM 2,799

• PS5 Digital Console (Slim) – RM 2,069

Advertisement

• PS5 Digital Console with Two DualSense Wireless Controllers (Slim) – RM 2,369

As a note, the Ultra HD Blu-ray drive will cost you RM529. The drive is not yet listed on Sony’s official store, and accessories are also still scant, but we should see more accessories once the first units are shipped out to customers.

Design-wise, the new design split the two faceplates into four separate pieces; the upper half is gloss while the lower half continues to come in a matte finish. As before, you can purchase different-coloured faceplates, although Malaysian prices for these have yet to be released. Lastly, the new PS5 comes with a larger 1TB SSD (up from 825GB previously) for both disc drive and Digital Editions.

Another casualty of the slimming down is the vertical stand. Previously it came in the box with the console, but now it is a separate accessory that will cost RM149.

The new PS5 continues to be powered by a custom AMD Zen 2 CPU clocked at up to 3.5GHz, along with an AMD RDNA 2 GPU clocked at up to 2.23GHz, the latter capable of hardware-accelerated ray tracing. It also has 16GB of GDDR6 RAM, supports 4K 120Hz TVs and variable refresh rates (VRR), and features Sony’s proprietary Tempest 3D spatial audio technology. — SoyaCincau