PARIS, Feb 4 — TikTok seems to be taking cues from rival platform, YouTube, with a growing number of similar features. Is this just a coincidence, or is it a deliberate strategy on the part of the Chinese giant to attract a wider audience — just like YouTube, which remains one of the preferred platforms for young people?

While Instagram may have been inspired by TikTok, the latter appears to be taking its cues from YouTube. The Chinese social network is showing more and more similarities with the video platform. One of the most striking similarities is the introduction of longer videos on TikTok. The platform, initially known for its short, fast-paced clips, now offers videos ranging from 15 seconds to 15 minutes. Recently, TikTok announced it was testing 30-minute videos, aligning itself with YouTube’s longer format.

TikTok is going one step further, promising an increase in the number of views if a creator posts videos in landscape format, the same format as YouTube. Specialist Matt Navarra has shared screenshots of this new feature. According to the information shared, TikTok is pledging to boost views for videos in landscape format within 72 hours of posting. But for this to happen, users will have to respect one rule: videos must be longer than one minute. In addition, eligible videos may not be advertisements, or come from accounts held by governments or political parties.

TikTok has also equipped itself with more elaborate video creation tools, moving away from its minimalist interface. There are now advanced editing options, filters and special effects, strangely reminiscent of functions found in YouTube Studio.

In 2023, TikTok launched a creator fund, similar to YouTube’s partnership programme. This fund allows content creators to generate revenue based on the number of views and interactions gained by their videos.

Several sources concur that TikTok is looking to expand its audience and build user loyalty by offering a richer, more comprehensive experience. The addition of features comparable to YouTube could encourage creators to migrate to TikTok, bringing their content with them.

According to a recent study, Gen Zers spend an average of 7 hours and 7 minutes a day on their smartphones and an average of 8 hours and 59 minutes a week on TikTok.

Meanwhile, according to the latest figures from Nielsen, kids in the US prefer watching YouTube to Netflix.

It remains to be seen whether this strategy will pay off for TikTok. The platform will have to strike a balance between innovation and retaining its unique identity, if it is not to become a mere YouTube clone. — ETX Studio