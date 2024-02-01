KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — With artificial intelligence (AI) being the new buzzword of the times, of course you would see devices from phones to laptops pushing their own version of AI functionality.

That includes Acer with its latest Acer Swift Go 14 that the brand deems “AI-ready”.

In now marketing speak, it’s basically a laptop that’s very light (1.32kg) and houses an Intel Core Processor equipped with the Intel AI Boost.

What exactly does that mean? Presumably it works well with generative AI tools such as ChatGPT and the like, not that the laptop is some super developer’s tool primed for AI engine creation.

AI-aside are there any other reasons to contemplate purchasing this? Acer is also again pushing its greener angle with an OceanGlass ‘eco-friendly’ touchpad that is also 44 per cent larger to accommodate a bigger scrolling area.

Acer also included software tweaks to improve on videoconferencing, with PurifiedVoice tech to reduce background noise interference and its PurifiedView 1440p QHD webcam that includes gaze correction and background blurring among other features.

It’s also optimised to work with both Android and iOS powered phones for data transfers.

Other features of note: Intel Wi-FI 6E and Bluetooth LE audio support, MicroSD slot, HDMI 2.1 port and two USB Type-C ports that support 100W fast charging.

Two variants of the laptop are available, both with 16GB LPDDR5X memory. One variant is equipped with an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor and a 512GB SSD while the higher-spec version houses the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and a 1TB SSD.

Pricing is RM3,599 and RM4,299 respectively and are currently available at Acer authorised resellers.