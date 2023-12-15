PARIS, Dec 15 — Apple is set to introduce a new feature to its iOS operating system that will prevent iPhone thieves from accessing sensitive data on the smartphone, even if they have the access code to unlock it.

The idea behind this “Stolen Device Protection” feature is to add an extra layer of security in the event that someone steals your phone and knows your (supposedly secret) access code.

By activating this feature, access to your saved passwords will require the use of Face ID to make sure it’s really you.

Similarly, changing sensitive settings such as the Apple ID password will be protected by a mandatory dual authentication system, unless you’re in a familiar place, such as your home or workplace.

Finally, the iPhone will not be able to be reset without the phone’s access code.

This new feature, which blocks access to critical actions if the original user’s identity cannot be verified, was introduced in the first beta of iOS 17.3.

Users will be able to take advantage of this feature in early 2024, when it is officially rolled out.

This option will be available on all iPhone models compatible with iOS 17.

Apart from inconveniencing the thief, the idea is also to make it more difficult to resell the smartphone.

This feature offers additional protection to the iPhone’s Lost Mode. This lets you lock your phone remotely, preventing others from accessing its contents and your personal data.

It is activated via the Find Devices option on iCloud.com, accessible from any connected device.

Android smartphone owners benefit from a similar mode. They can remotely locate and lock their smartphone via the Find My Device webpage, as long as the location function is enabled on their handset. — ETX Studio