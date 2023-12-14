KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — Four months after introducing its all-new Maxis 5G postpaid plans, the green telco is now offering even more data at no extra cost.

Starting today, subscribers on the new Maxis 5G Postpaid plans will receive 2x to 10x Bonus 5G data than before.

Following the signing of the 5G access agreement with Digital Nasional Berhad, Maxis revamped its postpaid lineup which starts from RM79/month.

When it was introduced, the base Maxis Postpaid 79 plan offered a total of 120GB of data (80GB 4G/5G + Bonus 40GB 5G), while the highest Maxis Postpaid 199 gave a whopping 300GB of data (200GB 4G/5G + Bonus 100GB 5G).

Maxis offers up to 1,000GB of bonus data for new 5G Postpaid plan

Effective 14th December 2023, Maxis is upgrading the new 5G postpaid plans with more bonus data. Users of the base Maxis Postpaid 79 will get to enjoy 160GB of data consisting of 80GB (4G/5G) + Bonus 80GB (5G). If you’re on the highest Postpaid 199 plan, your total usable data jumps from 300GB to a whopping 1,200GB (200GB 4G/5G + Bonus 1000GB 5G).

According to Maxis, the bonus 5G upgrade will be processed from 14th to 20th December 2023. Users will be notified once the upgrade is successful and you’ll immediately get the full data quota. Maxis also added in its FAQ that the upgrade is permanent with no price change for your monthly commitment.

Here’s how much you’re getting with the upgraded 5G bonus data

Maxis Postpaid 79: 80GB 4G/5G + Bonus 40GB 80GB 5G

Maxis Postpaid 109: 100GB 4G/5G + Bonus 50GB 200GB 5G

Maxis Postpaid 139: 120GB 4G/5G + Bonus 60GB 360GB 5G

Maxis Postpaid 169: 150GB 4G/5G + Bonus 75GB 600GB 5G

Maxis Postpaid 199: 200GB 4G/5G + Bonus 100GB 1000GB 5G

Maxis continues to offer 5G access pass for free

If you’re still on the older 4G Postpaid plans, Maxis is still offering the 5G access for free and there’s no RM10 monthly fee required. You can activate the 5G access pass on the Maxis app by tapping the 5G icon on the home screen.

With the latest bonus 5G data upgrade for the Maxis Postpaid 5G plan, the cheapest RM79/month plan now offers more data than the old Postpaid 188 which is limited to 4G. As a reference, the older Maxis Postpaid 98 plan offers 60GB of data for RM98/month while the higher Maxis Postpaid 188 comes with 120GB of data for RM188/month. — SoyaCincau