KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — When Savage Interactive said they had an announcement to make on September 8, there was foreboding among many longtime users of its hit raster graphics editor app Procreate.

Would the company announce a new version of Procreate? Would it turn away from its pay-once, use forever model and instead switch to a subscription? Were they going to incorporate artificial intelligence?

Instead the company announced its new animation app Procreate Dreams.

Priced at just US$19.99 (RM93.50), Savage Interactive’s CEO and co-founder James Cuda confirmed that there would be no subscriptions, nor would there be any use of diffusion models used in the new app.

“We don’t make software to make money, we make money to make software”, Cuda declared onstage as he made the announcement.

What is there to look forward to with Dreams?

The app is fully designed for touch interaction and can support resolutions of up to 1 million by 1 million pixels, with its core being the Multi-Touch Timeline that promises easy navigation, editing and organisation.

Procreate Dreams will also support all brushes used in its app Procreate but while the release date (November 22) and pricing has been confirmed, no specs requirements have been divulged as yet.

The big question is how well it will run across Apple’s whole iPad line, from the basic entry-level models to the higher-specced models running the M-series chips.

That question will likely be answered come November, which will also be when local Malaysian pricing should already be out so Malaysian creatives already using Procreate have a lot to be excited for, if Procreate Dreams lives up to the hype.

Watch the launch trailer below: