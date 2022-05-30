SAN FRANCISCO, May 30 — Audio rooms are increasingly becoming a hot format on social networks. And it’s a trend being closely followed by Reddit, which has just announced a new programme dedicated to its own take on audio spaces in the form of a challenge with benefits for content creators. Here’s how it works.

Reddit is organising the Reddit Talk Host Program, the social network announced. The programme is designed to highlight the audio rooms of the platform’s content creators. The goal is simple: host at least four audio shows every 30 days, lasting at least 30 minutes, between June 15 and September 15, 2022, or 12 in total, to be featured across Reddit’s network. Participating creators will also gain access to increased public outreach and the opportunity to speak with the Reddit Talk product team as well as other audio show hosts.

The programme, which takes the form of a time-limited challenge, aims to boost engagement on the platform and the format of audio shows for its communities: “Our goal is to find and reward great audio hosts on Reddit,” the social network stated.

To gain access to Reddit Talk, users can fill out a form. Launched in April 2021, this new format allows users with access to host audio chats with their community. A way to increase their presence on the platform. Like many other networks, Reddit is increasingly focusing on audio.

The platform allows access to Reddit Talk from one’s computer, and the option has been rolled out to more users. Since the Clubhouse boom in the midst of the pandemic, the audio format has been increasingly popular on social networks. While Meta gave up on its audio lounges, Twitter recently announced a new way to launch a Space, the name for its audio rooms, and LinkedIn plans to make its Live Audio format more accessible. — ETX Studio