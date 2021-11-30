Spotify is latest to take inspiration from TikTok (VIDEO)

In early 2020, Spotify tested a ‘story’ format on the platform, although this was ultimately abandoned. — AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 30 ― TikTok is inspiring everyone, it seems. After Instagram, it's Spotify's turn to succumb to the short-form video trend. The streaming platform is currently testing a new tab offering a video feed on its app. Could it be a way to boost engagement?

Is the Spotify app going to start looking like TikTok? In any case, the music site appears to have taken a cue from its competitors, Instagram and YouTube. Indeed, the app is developing a new “Discover” tab offering users a video feed, TechCrunch reports. Still in the test phase, the function will let users “like” the videos they see.

For now, Spotify has not said which countries and users could be involved in this trial: “At Spotify, we routinely conduct a number of tests in an effort to improve our user experience,” a company spokesperson told TechCrunch. “Some of those tests end up paving the way for our broader user experience and others serve only as an important learning. We don't have any further news to share at this time.”

A first look at the tool was revealed on Twitter, showing the fourth tab in the app's navigation bar, as well as the video feed.

Short-form video has become a go-to format on platforms since the rise of TikTok. Instagram, YouTube and even Netflix have all developed similar formats in an attempt to compete with the Chinese social media giant. From Reels to Shorts to Kids Clips, while TikTok has become Gen Z's favourite social network, other platforms have been doubling down on efforts to win over these users. Reddit even recently announced interest in bringing a video feed to the platform.

With this new tab, is Spotify hoping to regain its position as leader when it comes to discovering new music? TikTok has long boasted of its influence in the music world, even announcing that 75% of TikTok users have discovered new musical artists via the platform. And the social network has evidently become a hotspot for artists, including the likes of Ed Sheeran. ― ETX Studio