Facebook's latest Portal smart displays are work-from-home companions

The Facebook Portal+ has a 14-inch tilting display that's ideal for video calls. ― Picture courtesy of Facebook

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 24 ― With its new range of Portal smart displays, Facebook is clearly targeting remote workers, offering them two new tools geared up for comfortable video conferencing.

The new Portal Go is the first model in the range to feature a built-in battery, making it perfectly portable. Relatively compact with its 10.1-inch HD (1280 x 800 pixels) screen, this device features all the innovations unique to Facebook's Portal series, starting with the Smart Camera (12MP). This follows the user as they move, in a 125-degree field of view, and automatically zooms in when necessary. The Portal Go also offers a hands-free mode thanks to the integration of the Alexa intelligent voice assistant. The device is evidently compatible with Messenger, but can also be used with WhatsApp or Zoom, offering a multitude of effects and augmented reality filters, like Disney or Marvel masks. The Portal Go is up for pre-order, priced at US$199 (RM832).

For its part, the Portal+ has a much larger 14-inch tilting screen (2160 x 1440 pixels), offering an ideal format to clearly see all participants in a meeting, for example. It comes with the same features as the Portal Go and is priced at US$349.

Facebook's Portals are currently compatible with most video conferencing services, making them particularly well suited to remote working. Plus, later this year, Microsoft Teams should be available on all Portal devices, making them even more suitable for users working from home.

Facebook unveiled its first line of Portal smart displays in 2018. ― ETX Studio