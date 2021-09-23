How Google is improving search in Gmail for Android

Google is making it quicker and easier to filter email and search results in Gmail on Android mobile devices. — LDProd/ IStock.com pic via AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 23 ― The Gmail application for Android is getting a new search filtering function, promising to make it quicker and easier to find old messages. iPhone users will have to wait a little longer to benefit from the improvement.

Google is making it quicker and easier for Gmail users to filter email and search results to help them find what they're looking for. To do this, Google is introducing various filter options in the form of drop-down lists of contacts or dates, for example. When searching for emails by sender, users can now choose from a list of suggested people, or search for emails from multiple contacts. On screen, this takes the form of four buttons (“From,” “Sent to,” “Date” and “Attachments”) that appear directly below the search field.

The progressive rollout of this new feature is expected to last until the end of October 2021. For the moment, only users of Android mobile devices will be able to take advantage of the new filters. No launch date for iOS has yet been announced. ― ETX Studio