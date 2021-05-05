Apple wants iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch users to update their devices now

Apple is advising users to update their devices yet again — and this time it even includes needing to update your Mac. ― SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 ― You might have recently updated your devices already ― iOS 14.5 for your iPhone, iPadOS 14.5 on your iPad and the WatchOS 7.4 on your Apple Watch. But Apple is advising users to update their devices yet again — and this time it even includes needing to update your Mac.

The updates contained in iOS/iPadOS 14.5.1, macOS 11.3.1, and watchOS 7.4.1 are meant to “fix a security issue”. The updates would patch a hole that lets malicious websites run unchecked code on your device.

“Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited,” wrote Apple.

For Mac users, you can check to see if you have the update by going to the Apple logo on the top left on your screen, then select “About This Mac”, and then pressing “Software Update”. For iPhone and iPad users, you can check by going to “Settings”, then “General”, and then “Software Update”. Apple Watch users can find the same thing in their Watch app.

If you have older devices like the iPhone 5s or 6, iPad Air or Mini 2 and 3, Apple has also released iOS 12.5.3. The update also addresses the concerning security issues.

In January, Apple introduced iOS 14.4 — which fixed a similar security flaw that might have been actively exploited by malicious apps. However, it only affected iOS devices, not Macs and Watches.

If it’s been a while since you’ve updated your Apple devices, iOS 14.5 introduced app tracking transparency — amongst other new features. This provides users control on what apps are allowed to track for personalised services, data sharing and targeted advertising. But this also made Facebook mad as they want to encourage users to choose to allow tracking. ― SoyaCincau