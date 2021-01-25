Got kicked out of Facebook on your iPhone? Here’s why

This issue appears to only affect users on iPhone as Facebook users on other platforms including desktop and Android were unaffected. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — If you’re using Facebook on your iPhone, you would have noticed yesterday that your account was logged out unexpectedly.

When you launch the app, you’ll see a pop-up message ”Session Expired, Please log in again”.

Strangely, this issue appears to only affect users on iPhone as Facebook users on other platforms including desktop and Android were unaffected.

The folks at Facebook were aware of the issue which requires users to relogin again to access their account. 6 hours later, Facebook had tweeted that the issue was caused by a ‘configuration change’ but without providing further explanation.

So Facebook, heard it was a "configuration change".



👏👏👏 to the engineers who fixed the issue and patiently tried to explain the cause to us to no avail. https://t.co/AUARhCZ7W2 — Facebook App (@facebookapp) January 23, 2021

Although the issue doesn’t seem to be major one, several users have complained that they couldn’t login to their Facebook account. Some claimed to have been banned while others had to resort to removing their phone numbers on Messenger.

Adding to the frustration, some have also complained that they couldn’t get their verification code by SMS after requesting for it repeatedly.

this is bullsh*t, how can i enter that fvcking login code when I wasn’t able to receive one?????? @/facebook pic.twitter.com/AdOqLufJqD — Hyacinth Limosnero (@HiYahScent) January 24, 2021

To solve the issue, some users suggest creating a new Facebook account with the same mobile number in order to regain access to their original account after disabling two factor authentication.

Another suggestion was to go into Facebook messenger and turn off the code generator.

From the looks of it, it seems that Facebook is having issues with their two-factor authentication and the remedy at the moment is to disable it, which obviously makes your account less secure.

Based on the Facebook outage map on Downdetector, these issues appear to be reported mostly from the US. Are you having issues logging into Facebook at the moment? Let us know in the comments below. — SoyaCincau