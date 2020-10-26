iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro use the same 2,815mAh battery, 9.5pc less capacity than iPhone 11

The iPhone 12 series will have smaller batteries compared to last year’s iPhone 11 lineup. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Last week, it was reported that the iPhone 12 series will have smaller batteries compared to last year’s iPhone 11 lineup. Now we have a confirmation thanks to a detailed teardown by Ifixit.

At the moment, Apple has released the 6.1″ iPhone 12 and 12 Pro. The 5.4″ Mini and 6.7″ Max models will be next month. Unlike its predecessor, the new iPhone models now feature flat edges and the “cheaper” iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro share the same 6.1″ screen sizes.

During Ifixit’s dismantling process, they found both devices are equipped with the same A2479 battery that has a rating of 3.83V and 10.78Wh. That’s equivalent to 2,815mAh and the capacity is also printed on the other side of the battery. Here’s a comparison of battery capacities between the 2019 and 2020 models:

iPhone 11 – 3,110mAh iPhone 11 Pro – 3,046mAh iPhone 12 – 2,815mAh iPhone 12 Pro – 2,815mAh

The iPhone 12’s battery is 9.5 per cent smaller than the iPhone 11, while the iPhone 12 Pro’s battery is 7.6% smaller than its predecessors. Before you diss the small numbers, do note that Apple has been very efficient in squeezing longer battery life from a smaller battery. This is expected to be improved with the new 5nm Apple A14 Bionic chip which should provide greater power efficiency.

Among the four models, the iPhone 12 mini is expected to have the smallest battery with a reported 2,227mAh capacity. At least that’s 22 per cent bigger than the current iPhone SE 2020 which has a 1,821mAh cell.

Between the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 11, Apple claims that the newer device has a slightly better battery life for video streaming usage with up to 11 hours instead 10 hours on the previous model. That’s quite remarkable considering that the iPhone 12 now pushes a higher Full HD+ resolution of 2532×1170 pixels on an OLED panel instead of a lower 1792×828 pixels LCD display on the 11.

Between the iPhone 12 Pro and 11 Pro, the older model has one hour extra for offline video playback, while both retains the same 11 hours battery life rating for video streaming.

When it comes to reparability, the iPhone 12 retains the same repair score of 6/10 as last year’s iPhone 11. You can read Ifixit’s teardown here or watch their teardown video below:

To recap, the iPhone 12 mini is priced from RM3,399 while the iPhone 12 starts from RM3,899. Meanwhile, the Pro starts from RM4,899 while the larger Pro Max starts from RM5,299. You can check out the full Malaysian price list here.

At the moment, all four models have passed SIRIM certification but Apple has yet to reveal its availability for Malaysia. Several local telcos and retailers have teased that it’s coming soon and hopefully we will get to see pre-order announcements in the next couple of weeks. — SoyaCincau