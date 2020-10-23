The most popular games on Twitch this week

‘Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’ keeps progressing in the trending games ranking on Twitch. — Picture from mixetto/Istock.com via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, Oct 23 — Which games were the biggest hits on Twitch this week? Here are the latest figures for the last seven days on the streaming platform.

The top five most-watched games on Twitch:

Just Chatting keeps its lead while Call Of Duty: MW resurfaces timidly.

1. Just Chatting is still on top, while losing 0.4 per cent of streaming hours in comparison with last week. With views down by 195,937 hours, the game still managed to remain above the 45.5-million-hours milestone.

2. League of Legends loses ground this week. Down eight per cent and 3.17 million hours less streamed this week for LOL. The title still amassed 36.25 million hours of streaming in total.

3. Among Us remains on the podium this week, while losing 2.93 million hours of streaming in total. This loss represents 11 per cent of total views.

4. Fortnite keeps its spot right after the podium. It was watched over 819 000 times during the past seven days and is up 4.3 per cent of hours watched to push it over 19.5 million.

5. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare keeps its fifth spot this week with + 4.3 per cent of streaming hours. The game reached the 16.2-million milestone.

The top five trending games on Twitch:

This week Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War keeps climbing the top five while Special Events takes the first spot.

1. Special Events shoots into first place this week. With an extra 12.4 million of streaming hours compared to last week, it boasts a 1.548 per cent increase!

2. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War climbs to the second position this week. With 5.2 million more hours watched compared to last week, the game boasted a 255.4 per cent increase.

3. World of Warcraft reached the third spot with 46.9 per cent more views and 3.45 million more views in total.

4. Amnesia: Rebirth debuts fourth this week with an increase of 1.86 million views compared to last week.

5. Minecraft amassed 1.31 million more hours of streaming (+14.3 per cent) and closes the top five trending games. — AFP-Relaxnews