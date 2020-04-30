New York Met adds ‘Animal Crossing’ sharing feature

‘Animal Crossing New Horizons’ featuring Met Museum pieces (from top left) by Eakins, Cezanne, Holbein, two unknown artists, van Gogh, de La Tour, Klimt, and de La Tour. — Picture courtesy of The Metropolitan Museum of Art/Nintendo

NEW YORK, April 30 — Some of the world’s most famous artworks can be imported into Animal Crossing: New Horizons via the Metropolitan Museum of Art website.

The New York Met has added a new network to its online sharing tool.

As well as sharing copies of its artworks to Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest or through email, the Met’s online collection now provides for fans of Nintendo Switch game Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The Nintendo hit allows players to create their own clothing patterns and art canvases and, thanks to the community-created Animal Crossing Pattern Tool, the Met has been able to re-route its entire Open Access collection into 2020’s video game sensation.

If there’s a limitation, it’s that New Horizons canvases use a square aspect ratio.

Visitors to the Met’s collection are therefore invited to crop their chosen image in a suitable manner before scanning the resultant QR code into New Horizons via Nintendo’s Switch Online smartphone app.

Within the Nintendo game, they can then place the artworks around their virtual homes and islands.

The Met follows other cultural attractions such as the Monterey Bay Aquarium, the Getty, and the Cincinnati Art Museum, in using Animal Crossing: New Horizons as a partial fallback as the Nintendo game continues to gain popularity and public gathering places remain closed during the Covid-19 pandemic. —AFP-Relaxnews