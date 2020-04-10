Here’s a sneak peek at Oppo’s upcoming 40W AirVOOC wireless charger

The Oppo Reno Ace 2. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — The upcoming Oppo Reno Ace 2 is expected to be launched on the 13th of April, and rumours in the past have suggested that we could see 40W wireless charging support. Now, that rumour has reportedly been corroborated by a listing on the Wireless Power Consortium for a wireless charging pad from Oppo. We’re also seeing “real-life” images of that charging pad appearing in a report from My Smart Price, along with max output figures.

If nothing else changes, this could very well be the fastest wireless charging pad that is commercially available, with the Oppo Reno Ace 2 expected to support 65W wired charging as well.

Have a look:

The bottom of Oppo’s AirVOOC wireless charger has some pretty large vents. — Picture via SoyaCincau

Based on the image, the bottom of Oppo’s AirVOOC wireless charger has some pretty large vents, while there could even be a small fan to help keep temperatures down — some heat is certainly expected for a 40W wireless charging pad, after all.

What’s a little strange is that figures on the rendered image on Wireless Power Consortium’s listing show that the maximum output of the charger is 65W —which would be more than the rumoured charging speed supported on the Reno 2. Perhaps Oppo is future-proofing the charger for upcoming device, or there could even be a pass-through wired method that supports charging at 65W.

Regardless, it’s certainly an impressive figure. For some context, the recently-released Galaxy S20 Ultra supports wired charging at up to 45W, with a slower wireless charging speed. Even OnePlus’ upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro will “only” support 30W wireless charging.

For now, the Oppo 40W AirVOOC wireless charger is expected to arrive alongside the upcoming Oppo Reno Ace 2 on the 13th of April 2020. Support for 40W wireless charging, alongside 65W wired charging, would certainly build upon the original Reno — reportedly the first smartphone to support 65W charging. — SoyaCincau