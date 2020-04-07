Samsung’s answer to the Airpods could have a pretty unconventional look

Code-named ‘Beans’, the new TWS earbuds are still in early engineering stages, although development has reportedly been ‘largely completed’. — Winfuture pic via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — A series of leaked photos posted on WinFuture by notable leakster Roland Quandt has given us a first look at Samsung’s upcoming range of TWS headphones — just months after the Galaxy Buds+ were launched.

Code-named “Beans”, the new TWS earbuds are still in early engineering stages, although development has reportedly been “largely completed”. At first glance, it’s obvious why Samsung has gone with Beans for internal use, with the earbuds resembling a set of, well, beans.

This means that they’ve done away with the stems from the Galaxy Buds series, based on 3D renders posted on WinFuture’s page. Have a look:

If you look closely, it looks like there are small microphones on the outside of the buds, while there are also two metal contact points for charging on the inside of each earbud. This presumably work hand-in-hand with a charging case, although nothing has been revealed on that end just yet.

As mentioned, the revamped form factor of the Beans also mean that they will probably sit within your ear, as opposed to sticking out like many options in the market today. That said, without the ability to swap rubber tips for different sizes, a one-size-fits-all approach could potentially cause problems for many who prefer/need the customisability.

Additionally, the design of the Beans might not be the most conducive for noise cancellation — again, the lack of rubber tips might be the issue here. Perhaps Samsung isn’t focusing on noise-cancellation (passive or active) here, with the recently-released Galaxy Buds missing noise cancellation tech as well.

Samsung Galaxy Buds of the next generation.

Full re-design w/ massive changes.

Codename 'Bean'.



Pics/renders based on actual 3D design data used to make them. These launch in a few months. In Evaluation phase right now, so design could still change. https://t.co/UIk6KaYHBh — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) April 4, 2020

Quandt also says that the 3D data used to create the renders also indicate that there will be sensors on the Beans that will allow for playback to be stopped by removing them from your ears, much like the Airpods.

Other details on battery life and pricing haven’t been revealed just yet, and Quandt warns that the final product could look entirely different from the renders when it actually reaches the market. “Complete depletion” of the product is still entirely possible, he says.

As for availability, there aren’t any concrete details on a date at the time of writing, although it could launch alongside the next phone in the Note series, the Galaxy Note 20(?). — SoyaCincau