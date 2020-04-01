Maxis offers additional 1GB data free every day throughout MCO period

In a statement today, Maxis chief executive officer Gokhan Ogut said the nation has had to make significant lifestyle adjustments since the commencement of the MCO. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 ― Maxis Bhd is offering 1GB of free mobile data every day for all its postpaid, business postpaid, hotlink prepaid and hotlink postpaid customers, starting today throughout the extended movement control order (MCO) period, for use between 8am to 6pm daily.

In a statement today, Maxis chief executive officer Gokhan Ogut said the nation has had to make significant lifestyle adjustments since the commencement of the MCO.

“Having to do everything under one roof ― our homes ― we become acutely aware that technology and connectivity matter more than ever.

“We also continue to ensure uninterrupted connectivity by keeping our fixed and mobile networks healthy despite the traffic surge with continued investments and our network staff in the field,” he said.

The telecommunications company said customers would also continue to have free access to selected websites for all the latest updates and important information, including free calls to the Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre hotline and telephone numbers of all state Health Departments during the MCO period.

“Other than that, there is a six-month free subscription on Maxis’ Managed Unified Communications through Microsoft Teams for Teams Phone System and Teams Calling packages (first-come first-served), as well as two-month free trial for fixed mobile convergence via Voice Connect App.

“Maxis also continues to support the community with its flagship programme eKelas, by enabling students from the rural communities to continue learning during the MCO, with free access and unlimited use of data on the eKelas portal from their homes,” it said.

It said the portal provides learning content for Science, Mathematics and English for Year 6 to Form 5 and additionally, eKelas students have special access to the National Library’s 14,000 eBooks and audio books.

eKelas is also ramping up digital engagement in its portal, where students will be able to interact with the portal’s Community Manager, Abang Portal, for guided learning, every Monday to Friday between 9am to 4pm.

To find out more about these initiatives and incentives, customers can visit www.hotlink.com.my, www.maxis.com.my/stayhomestayconnected, call 123 from their mobile or 1 800 82 1123 from their fixed line. ― Bernama