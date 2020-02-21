Sony unveils its first smartphone with a notch

Sony has introduced its first smartphone of the year and it’s the Xperia L4. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 ― Following the cancellation of its MWC 2020 press event, Sony is scheduled to reveal its latest smartphone lineup via their YouTube channel next week. Ahead of the virtual event, Sony has introduced its first smartphone of the year and it’s the Xperia L4.

The Sony Xperia L4 is an entry-level device which also features a cinematic 21:9 display aspect ratio. The screen is a 6.2” LCD panel that pushes a HD+ resolution of 1680x720 pixels. For the first time on a Sony smartphone, the display has a tiny notch at the top which houses an 8MP selfie camera.

Under the hood, it still runs on a MediaTek MT6762 (Helio P22) processor which is the same as the older Xperia L3. It has 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 512GB extra with a microSD card.

The rear gets a triple-camera setup featuring a 13MP f/2.0 main camera, a 5MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. Powering the device is a 3,580mAh battery which charges via USB-C. In terms of connectivity, this is a 4G LTE device and it supports both Bluetooth 5.0 as well as NFC. The Xperia L4 comes in either Black and Blue, with sales expected to begin in selected markets from Spring 2020.

Next week, Sony is expected to announce more phones including a 5G flagship. This could be the successor to the Xperia 1 and it could run on the latest Snapdragon 865 chipset. ― SoyaCincau