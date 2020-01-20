Maxis keen to deliver best 5G innovation

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad attending a virtual reality experience demonstration by Maxis in Langkawi January 20, 2020. — Bernama pic

LANGKAWI, Jan 20 — Maxis Bhd is keen to deliver the best innovation to benefit the people and businesses as soon as the necessary 5G spectrum is made available.

The telecommunication company said, over the last few years, it has been assessing the 5G technology and conducting demo trials in its test lab.

“Maxis has been upgrading its transport network to support the gigabit speeds and at the same time virtualising its core network elements for flexibility and scalability for the capacity demands of this technology,” it said in a statement today.

The telco demonstrated its 5G use case, the virtual reality (VR) experience for science learning in its eKelas programme to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at the Pusat Kawalan Operasi Bersepadu (IOCC) today.

The VR learning experience by Maxis is the only 5G use case in the education vertical being piloted under the 5G Demonstration Projects in Langkawi.

Maxis’ chief executive officer Gokhan Ogut said 5G has great potential to be a catalyst to advance education in Malaysia.

“We are thrilled at the prospect of exploring this opportunity for students in Malaysia through our eKelas programme.

“We want to play a key role in connecting more schools with our digital learning content though our well established Maxis eKelas portal,” he said. — Bernama