Qualcomm has revealed the chips that will equip 5G smartphones in 2020

Qualcomm has announced the production of new 5G processors. — Picture courtesy of Qualcomm via AFP-Relaxnews

MAUI, Dec 4 — At its annual “Snapdragon Tech Summit,” which is being held on the island of Maui in the US state of Hawaii until December 5, 2019, Qualcomm has unveiled two new 5G chips that will equip several new smartphones in 2020. Chinese manufacturers Xiaomi and Oppo will be among the first to put them to good use.

The latest top-of-the-line chip from Qualcomm is the Snapdragon 865, which is the successor to the Snapdragon 855. However, it does not have an integrated 5G modem, but functions automatically with the X55 5G modem-RF system. It follows that all of the phones equipped with this processor will be 5G compatible. The other new processor that was presented is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765, which does have an integrated 5G modem, the X52.

Whereas the Snapdragon 865 is designed for high-end handsets, the Snapdragon 765, which is a real all-in-one chip, is more oriented towards the mid-range smartphone market.

Xiaomi and Oppo are the first two Qualcomm customers to have announced that they will be integrating these chips in their future smartphones, however, Samsung and OnePlus are also expected to follow suit.

Qualcomm estimates that 1.4 billion 5G smartphone will be sold worldwide by 2022. — AFP-Relaxnews