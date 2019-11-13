What to know about Xbox's X019 event, Nov 14-16

'Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order,' a big draw at Xbox showcase X019, and releasing during the three-day event. — Image courtesy of Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts via AFP

LONDON, Nov 13 — This year's iteration of Xbox's official public annual showcase, X019, runs November 14 to 16 in London, UK, with a livestream broadcast and more than two dozen games for attendees to play, including hot new releases Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Minecraft Dungeons.

A special episode of branded show Inside Xbox will go out on November 14 to mark the start of X019, the latest fan event designed to showcase Microsoft's video game division and its upcoming slate.

As well as Xbox Game Studios' own roster of new and recent launches — from the Forza Horizon 4 Lego update and this week's re-release of Age of Empires II to Minecraft Dungeons and Battletoads — there are prestige titles and indie releases both exclusive to Xbox on console and PC, and available on a number of other consoles.

The show starts at 8pm local time (UTC) and will be accessible through Microsoft's video streaming service mixer.com/xbox plus its presences across YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch.

For those tuning in from around the world, the 8pm curtain up equates to 12 noon Pacific, 3pm Eastern, 9pm Central Europe, 10pm South Africa, and then November 15 starts at 1.30am in India, 4am in the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, and Beijing, China, 5am South Korea, and 7am Sydney, Australia.

X019 then continues on November 15 and November 16, with in-person tickets having been sold for separate morning and afternoon sessions.

Xbox is promising over 24 titles on the pop-up show's floor, with one of the season's highest-profile action games, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, landing on not only Xbox One but also PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on November 15.

Xbox franchise compendium Halo: The Master Chief Collection, on Xbox One since 2014 and currently expected before the end of the year, is set to feature; Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition will be launching on PC the day that X019 opens its doors.

Xbox already has Forza Horizon 4 and Gears 5 in the wild; both will be at the show, helping to strengthen Xbox's position going into the holiday season.

Then there's Xbox's resurrection of tough retro series Battletoads, the early 2020 arrival of Minecraft spin-off Minecraft Dungeons, glossy-looking Microsoft Flight Simulator (2020, PC and Xbox One), and both online team combat game Bleeding Edge and post-apocalyptic adventure Wasteland 3, each from one of its newly-acquired studios.

As well as the new Star Wars Jedi release, X019 has several other big-publisher, multiplatform blockbusters in waiting lined up: January 2020's anime fighting game Dragonball Z: Kakarot, March 2020's hellworld shooter Doom Eternal, and 1-versus-4 Resident Evil-derived online survival horror, Project Resistance, with France's Ubisoft contributing its early 2020 sci-fi physical sports title Roller Champions.

The indie scene is there in good numbers too, with ten titles announced for the show including Forager, already a hit on computer, PlayStation 4, and Switch; the silly, stretch sausage dog puzzle "Phogs!; highly-anticipated Legend of Zelda tribute Tunic (a rare Xbox and Windows exclusive among X019 indies); and futuristic role-playing riff Haven.

Xbox revived its X events in 2018, after 12 years of absence, after Sony-owned rival PlayStation had brought its own PlayStation Experience in 2014.

PlayStation has since put its PSX showcase on hiatus but is expected to be more active in 2020, when the PlayStation 5 and a new Xbox console are to be revealed and then released to market. — AFP-Relaxnews