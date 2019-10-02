Google to unveil app that can call 911 for you in event of a car crash

The Personal Safety app is expected to be available only on the Pixel 4 and 4 XL phones out on October 15, 2019. — Picture courtesy of Google

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 2 — Google is set to offer an application that automatically calls emergency services in case of an accident on the road, according to the XDA Developers website. However, it’s expected to be available only on the Pixel 4 and 4 XL phones out on October 15, 2019.

For the moment, the application is said to be in an experimental format in the United States. The idea is that the telephone can detect a car accident, thanks to various integrated sensors, and immediately transmit the car’s location to emergency services (911) if the driver is not able to do so. According to XDA Developers, the application will be called “Personal Safety” and be available on the Play Store only for users of the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL, at least at first.

When the smartphone detects a possible car accident, it vibrates or emits an alarm. Without a response from the user to stop the alert, the smartphone automatically contacts emergency services and transmits the vehicle’s location. It will also be possible to configure the phone to send an emergency message to one or several emergency contacts as well as to display important medical information for emergency personnel on the phone’s lock screen. This function is similar to the fall detection available on the most recent versions of the Apple Watch.

For the moment, this application is only available in the United States. In Europe, the eCall system is now required in all new cars. This is a system which automatically sends an alert to emergency services in the event of an accident. It can be activated with the push of a button if roadside assistance is needed or is sent automatically in the event of a more serious accident. — AFP