Snapchat adds side-on ‘Subway Surfers’ with multiplayer mode (VIDEO)

'Subway Surfers Airtime’ is a Snapchat exclusive. — Picture from Sybo Games via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES Oct 1 — Mobile hit Subway Surfers is now available on Snapchat as Subway Surfers Airtime with a different look and a multiplayer twist.

Launching exclusively through the Snapchat social networking app, Subway Surfers Airtime turns the Android and iOS sensation into a side-scrolling hoverboard racing game with a slightly altered visual style.

Instead of being chased by a security guard, up to 10 players are racing one another — leaping, sliding, and collecting coins on their way towards a finish line.

Complementing the multiplayer mode is a quick play solo mode.

In keeping with Subway Surfers tradition, there are 14 characters to unlock from the get-go.

Snapchat’s Snap Games feature can be opened by tapping a rocket icon within chats or group chats.

Snap Games launched in April 2019, a year after Snap debuted a line of in-app Augmented Reality games under the Snappable name.

The original Subway Surfers, developed by Danish studio Sybo Games, has surpassed over 2.5 billion downloads since 2012. — AFP-Relaxnews