OnePlus CEO reveals new OnePlus 7T design

The OnePlus 7T will feature a fourth generation matte-frosted glass back which is an improvement over the process used on the OnePlus 6. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 ― OnePlus is launching its OnePlus 7T series next week and this would be a refresh of the current OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro. Ahead of the announcement, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has shared a couple of images of the new device which reveals the big round camera bump that was leaked earlier.

According to Pete, the OnePlus 7T will feature a fourth generation matte-frosted glass back which is an improvement over the process used on the OnePlus 6. He also added that the camera is the first thing that attracts attention and therefore they have reimagined the camera housing for their new flagship. For the new device, he says that the bump should make a bold visual statement but at the same time flow naturally with the overall design for a seamless appearance.

To convey the quality and versatility of the OnePlus 7T’s triple-camera setup, they decided on a design that offers perfect symmetry from any orientation. According to OnePlus, the circle’s rounded edges provided a contrast to the device’s rectangular shape for a more seamless appearance. Apparently, this is the final design they have chosen after 50 iterations.

The triple-camera setup should make the 7T a significant upgrade over the current dual-camera OnePlus 7. For the more premium OnePlus 7T Pro, the device is expected to retain a vertically aligned triple-camera setup and a pop-up selfie camera as the current OnePlus 7 Pro. More shall be revealed on 26th September. ― SoyaCincau