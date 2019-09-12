You can pre-order the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max in Malaysia starting next Friday

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — If you’re interested to get the new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, you can pre-order a unit starting next Friday, 20th September 2019, according to a statement by Digi. This is the fastest iPhone release yet for Malaysia as the devices will be available just a week after its official release in first wave countries.
On Digi, the latest iPhone can be purchased via their PhoneFreedom 365 instalment programme that comes with 0 per cent upfront payment. Those who are interested can pre-order through their website on 20th September 2019 and the devices will be available on the following Friday, 27th September 2019.
To recap, the iPhone 11 is the successor to the iPhone XR and it’s priced from RM3,399. The more premium iPhone 11 Pro starts from RM4,899 while the bigger Pro Max variant is priced from RM5,299.
Below is the full official Apple Malaysia price list. — SoyaCincau
iPhone 11
64GB — RM3,399
128GB — RM3,599
256GB — RM4,099
iPhone 11 Pro
64GB — RM4,899
256GB — RM5,599
512GB — RM6,499
iPhone 11 Pro Max
64GB — RM5,299
256GB — RM5,999
512GB — RM6,899