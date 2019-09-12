You can pre-order the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max in Malaysia starting next Friday

Attendees look at the new Apple iPhone 11 Pro during an Apple special event on September 10, 2019 in Cupertino, California September 10, 2019. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — If you’re interested to get the new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, you can pre-order a unit starting next Friday, 20th September 2019, according to a statement by Digi. This is the fastest iPhone release yet for Malaysia as the devices will be available just a week after its official release in first wave countries.

On Digi, the latest iPhone can be purchased via their PhoneFreedom 365 instalment programme that comes with 0 per cent upfront payment. Those who are interested can pre-order through their website on 20th September 2019 and the devices will be available on the following Friday, 27th September 2019.

To recap, the iPhone 11 is the successor to the iPhone XR and it’s priced from RM3,399. The more premium iPhone 11 Pro starts from RM4,899 while the bigger Pro Max variant is priced from RM5,299.

Below is the full official Apple Malaysia price list. — SoyaCincau

iPhone 11

64GB — RM3,399

128GB — RM3,599

256GB — RM4,099



iPhone 11 Pro

64GB — RM4,899

256GB — RM5,599

512GB — RM6,499



iPhone 11 Pro Max

64GB — RM5,299

256GB — RM5,999

512GB — RM6,899