Apple iPhone 11: How to watch the launch event live (VIDEO)

Apple will be hosting today's Special Event at the Steve Jobs Theater. — Picture courtesy of Apple via AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 10 — Apple is expected to be launching the highly anticipated iPhone 11 beside a handful of additional products and services today. For the very first time, the company will be streaming the event on YouTube.

Apple's next Special Event is officially just a day away which means that (most likely) the iPhone 11 is on the cusp of revelation.

The spectacle will be taking place today at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino at 10 am PDT. Here's how you can watch it live:

On YouTube

For the first time, you can stream a live feed of the event on YouTube. Apple's official YouTube account has already published the page on which the event will be broadcast.

On Apple.com

If you're using Safari on a Mac computer, Edge on a Windows 10 device, Chrome, or Firefox, you can pull up the stream on desktop using the link to the Apple Events Livestream page.

On your Apple TV

Within the Apple Events channel, Apple TV owners will be able to find a stream to the event along with a collection of previous years' spectacles.

While no products in particular have been confirmed by Apple to debut at the Special Event, new iPhones are almost sure to be making an appearance, while announcements about Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade are also expected to feature. — AFP-Relaxnews