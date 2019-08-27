Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite announced in Malaysia, priced at RM1,299

The mid-range tablet that offers a Full HD display and a quad-speaker setup. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — During the launch of the Huawei Nova 5T, Huawei has also introduced its MediaPad M5 Lite. It’s a mid-range tablet that offers a Full HD display and a quad-speaker setup. Essentially, this is an affordable option under the MediaPad M5 series.

The device comes with a 10.1″ Full HD (1920×1200) IPS display and it is running on a Kirin 659 processor. For Malaysia, it is sold only in one variant that offered 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage which is expandable via microSD card. The device also supports 4G LTE as well as 802.11ac WiFi.

For a more immersive audio experience, the tablet comes with four speakers that are co-engineered with Harman Kardon. The speaker setup allows you to experience 3D surround sound with Huawei’s Histen 5.0 stereo enhancement. In the photography department, you’ll find an 8MP main camera at the rear as well as an 8MP front camera.

Despite being a “Lite” model, the tablet also supports Huawei’s M-Pen lite stylus that you can use to jot down notes or write memos. The M-Pen lite supports 2,048 levels of pressure sensitivity. Powering the device is a 7,500mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging via USB-C. According to Huawei, charging the tablet to full takes just under 3 hours.

The Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite is officially priced at RM1,299 and it will be available for pre-order between 29th August until 5th September 2019. Pre-order customers can get a Huawei CM510 Mini Speaker and a Huawei M Pen that are worth RM268 combined. If you’re interested, you can check out Huawei’s online store. — SoyaCincau