Realme 5: A budget quad-camera smartphone that packs a huge 5,000mAh battery

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Apart from the Realme 5 Pro, Realme has also introduced the more affordable Realme 5. Although it is lower in price, the device still packs a quad-camera setup and the largest battery capacity yet on a Realme smartphone.

The Realme 5 features a 6.5″ HD+ LCD display that pushes a resolution of 1600×720 pixels. For a more upmarket appearance, it comes with a crystal design back that features a gradient holographic effect.

Powering the device is a Snapdragon 665 processor and this is a huge step up from the current Realme 3 that’s running on a MediaTek P60 unit. The device can be configured with up to 4GB of RAM and with up 128GB of storage, which is pretty huge for this segment. As usual, you can expand the storage further via microSD.

Although it has a quad-camera setup, it is a notch below the Pro model. It has a 12MP f/1.8 main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP portrait camera and a 2MP macro shooter. The main camera is also capable of shooting 4K videos at 30fps. For selfies, the device features a 13MP f/2.0 front shooter.

Powering the Realme 5 is a huge 5,000mAh battery which claims to last up to 8.5 hours of PUBG Mobile gaming or 19.1 hours of YouTube playback. The device still charges via microUSB and it comes with a standard 10W charger. In terms of connectivity, it even supports 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0.

The device also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and out of the box, it runs on ColorOS 6 (Realme Edition) that’s based on Android 9 Pie.

In India, the Realme 5 will go on sale starting 27th August and below is its official pricing:

3GB RAM + 32GB storage – Rs. 9,999 (about RM582)

4GB RAM + 64GB storage – Rs. 10,999 (about RM641)

4GB RAM + 128GB storage – Rs. 11,999 (about RM699) — SoyaCincau