Fossil Group unleashes latest evolution in hybrid smartwatches

Fossil Gen 5 touchscreen smartwatches — Picture courtesy of Fossil Group via AFP

RICHARDSON, Aug 7 — US accessories brand Fossil Group has announced an update and unveiled its fifth-generation Wear OS watch — boasting the latest hardware, fresh features and a focus on longer battery life.

The new model — one of the only Android-powered smartwatches which is fully compatible with Google's Wear OS — has been, appropriately, dubbed the “Gen 5” and is the first Wear OS watch that is able to take calls from a tethered iPhone.

In addition to the new voice-calling function, the next-gen smartwatches are hybrids which also include a microphone and swim-proof speaker; boosted storage space (to 8GB) and memory (to 1GB RAM); and auto-installing apps — such as Cardiogram, Spotify, Noonlight; as well as an updated processor featuring the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform.

The multi-day battery life for the touchscreen smartwatches — which offers one-swipe access to four battery modes: Daily, Extended, Time-only and Custom with just one touch — is also being touted by the brand as a revolution for smartwatches on the Wear OS by Google platform.

The new Fossil Group Gen 5 models are available now from Fossil brand, with the hybrid smartwatches to debut this fall/holiday season from three other to-be-named Fossil Group brands. — AFP-Relaxnews