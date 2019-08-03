Apple's new Powerbeats Pro available in black on Malaysia Apple store (VIDEO)

The new Powerbeats Pro are available in black on the official store. — Picture courtesy of Apple

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — If you've been waiting for the Powerbeats Pro to come to Malaysia, well they're here and available (for now) in black.

The wireless headphones under Apple's Beats label are clearly targeted at active/sports users judging from the ad (below).

Why these and not Apple's cult AirPods? Well, some people's ears don't suit the AirPod design while the Powerbeats are made to hook onto your ear from the top part where it connects to your head. This ensures a snug fit regardless of your ear size or shape. Not to mention there are four choices of ear tips, and the hook is adjustable.

Besides that, it is also sweat and water-resistant with a newly upgraded linear piston driver for enhanced sound. As for battery life, you're looking at nine hours of listening time and 1.5 hours of playback after just 5 minutes of charging. 15 minutes will give you up to 4.5 hours.

You can get them now for RM999 here in Black, with Ivory, Moss and Navy options 'coming soon'.