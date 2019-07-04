You can get a OnePlus 7 with 256GB storage for less than RM2,000

Retailer Mobile2Go is now offering an import set of OnePlus 7 that comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage for less than RM2,000. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — If you’re looking for a Snapdragon 855 powered flagship smartphone with loads of storage, here’s an interesting offer for the OnePlus 7. Retailer Mobile2Go is now offering an import set that comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage for less than RM2,000. The flagship smartphone in Mirror Grey is going for RM1,999 while the Amber Red version is priced at RM2,099. Do note that these aren’t official OnePlus Malaysia sets but retailer Mobile2Go is offering 2-years in-house warranty for these devices.

The flagship smartphone in Mirror Grey is going for RM1,999 while the Amber Red version is priced at RM2,099. Do note that these aren’t official OnePlus Malaysia sets but retailer Mobile2Go is offering 2-years in-house warranty for these devices.

The OnePlus 7 is the standard version of the OnePlus 7 Pro. It comes with a 6.41″ Full HD+ AMOLED display that comes with a tiny notch. There’s no fancy 90Hz refresh rate but it still comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

In the imaging department, it gets a dual-camera setup consisting of a 48MP f/1.7 main camera and a secondary 5MP shooter for depth effects. For selfies, it gets a 16MP f/2.0 front camera. Powering the device is a 3,700mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging via USB-C.

If you’re interested, you can check out your nearest Mobile2Go outlet or check out their online store. — SoyaCincau