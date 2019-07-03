MyUnifi lets you manage your Unifi home and mobile services under one app

TM has announced a new MyUnifi app and they are calling it the first convergence telco app that provides an easy and convenient way to manage your unifi home and unifi mobile accounts. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — TM has announced a new MyUnifi app and they are calling it the first convergence telco app that provides an easy and convenient way to manage your unifi home and unifi mobile accounts. Instead of installing separate Unifi apps on your smartphone, you can manage and pay for both home and mobile subscriptions in a single application.

From the app, you can keep track of your usage as well as reload quota. On the front page, you can stay up to date with the latest Unifi offers and promotions.

The MyUnifi app also provides a self-help support section and if you need further assistance, they have also provided a list of customer service channels which include email, Facebook, Twitter and Live Chat. There’s also a rewards tab that provides a list of exclusive deals for Unifi customers. Some of the deals available including 15 per cent off for Zalora, RM70/night offer for Tune Hotels and 10 per cent off for SubHome suites.

The MyUnifi app is available for download on both Android and iOS devices. — SoyaCincau