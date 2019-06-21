Netflix experiments with phone vibration feature to enhance viewing experiences

Netflix Studio Hack Day. — Picture courtesy of Netflix

SAN FRANCISCO, June 21 — During Netflix’s latest Studio Hack Day, one of the company’s favourite hacks was Project Rumble Pak, a feature that would coordinate smartphone vibrations with movie scenes.

Netflix hosts hack days that are an opportunity for those in the company to create and experiment with new ideas that could potentially become a reality for users someday.

Yesterday, the company announced some of the projects that were produced at the most recent event, and one of the favourites was the Rumble Pak.

This project “explores how haptics can enhance the content you’re watching;” the idea of the Rumble Pak is that, during exciting scenes of a movie or TV show — like during an explosion, for example — you phone would vibrate accordingly to enhance your viewing experience similarly to how video game controllers respond in combat situations.

Netflix imagines this type of feedback would sync not only with major explosions, but also with sword clanks and laser blasts. At the Studio Hack Day, Netflix used Immersion Corporation technology to create the effect. — AFP-Relaxnews