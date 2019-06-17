Twitter to relaunch desktop app for Mac this fall

The new Mac app will include features such as multiple windows and drag and drop . — AFP pic

NEW YORK, June 17 — Following Twitter’s announcement at Apple’s annual developers conference about the return of the Mac desktop app, Twitter explained in more detail late last week why it was initially discontinued, how the app will be different this time around, and when users can expect to have access to the new Twitter for Mac.

Earlier this month at Apple’s WWDC 2019, the company announced Project Catalyst for Mac’s upcoming operating system Catalina. This software, previously called Marzipan, will allow developers to more easily convert their iPad applications and projects into Mac-compatible experiences; thanks to Project Catalina, Twitter explained, the platform will be relaunching a Mac version of the application complete with native Mac features.

At the developer conference, Twitter revealed that the Mac app will come with Mac-specific keyboard shortcuts, as well as dark mode and push notifications. The company further explained on Friday that it had discontinued the desktop version of the platform to instead focus on the mobile application since “supporting two separate codebases was no longer a sustainable option.”

More specifically, Twitter stated that the new version of Twitter for Mac will support resizable windows, multiple windows, and drag and drop. Users will gain access to the desktop version of the platform when macOS Catalina rolls out this fall. — AFP-Relaxnews