Samsung expands mid-tier phone range in US with three new devices

SEOUL, June 12 — Samsung will be expanding its US smartphone portfolio this summer; starting in June, the first of three Galaxy A-series devices — the most affordable one starting at US$179.99 (RM748) — will be available.

Since 2014 when the segment was launched, Samsung’s Galaxy A-series smartphones have been sold in Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. On Tuesday, the company announced that three of the newest models in the mid-tier range will be coming to the US, starting this month.

Galaxy A50

Leading the incoming series is the Galaxy A50, a model with a 6.4-inch full HD AMOLED display, a tear-drop shaped notch, and an in-display fingerprint reader.

The most notable feature of the handset is the triple camera set-up on the rear consisting of a 5MP depth camera, 25MP main camera, and 8MP ultra wide camera. Users will not only be able to take high-quality shots, but also apply bokeh effects and optimize colour tones and other settings thanks to an integrated Scene Optimizer.

The Galaxy A50 has a starting MSRP of US$349.99 with 512GB.

Galaxy A20

Like the Galaxy A50, the A20 dons a 6.4-inch display but instead of the tear-drop shaped Infinity-U notch, the top edge of the screen features a V-shaped notch.

Only one camera can be found on the rear with 13MP. The front, on the other hand, has an 8MP selfie camera.

The Galaxy A20 has a starting MSRP of US$249.99.

Galaxy A10e

The Galaxy A10e has the smallest display of the trio measuring in at 5.83 inches. The single camera on the back is 8MP.

The Galaxy A10e has a starting MSRP of US$179.99.

The Galaxy A50 will be the first to launch in the US on June 13. The release date of the other models has not yet been disclosed. — AFP-Relaxnews