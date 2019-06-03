Samsung Galaxy Note 10’s new fast charger could be up to three times faster than the Note9

Reliable leakster Ice Universe had given a rather cryptic hint that the Galaxy Note 10 will come with a more powerful charger. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — It has been a while since Samsung had updated its fast charging capabilities for its flagship models.

For the upcoming Galaxy Note 10, it appears that Samsung will be ramping up on its charging tech.

Reliable leakster Ice Universe had given a rather cryptic hint that the Galaxy Note 10 will come with a more powerful charger.

In his tweet below, he showed a picture of Leonardo Da Vinci with a lightning symbol along with the binary numbers of 101101.

The upcoming Galaxy Note 10 carries the codename Da Vinci and the binary number 101101 converts to 45.

This is a subtle hint that the Note 10 will come with a more powerful 45W Fast Charger, which has 3X the power output of the adaptive faster charger that was included with the Galaxy Note9.

It is also more powerful than the new 25W Super Fast Charger which is included on the Galaxy S10 5G edition and Galaxy A70.

As a comparison, the Huawei P30 Pro‘s charger pushes 40W output with its SuperCharge technology while the OnePlus 7 Pro has a 30W Warp Charge power brick.

The fastest charger we’ve seen so far is Oppo’s SuperVOOC that pushes 50W but it’s only available on the Oppo Find X Lamborghini Edition and the Oppo R17 Pro.

In terms of battery, the Galaxy Note 10 is speculated to come with a 4,500mAh battery which is larger than the competition. Meanwhile, the more affordable Note 10e could come with a smaller 3,400mAh unit.

Last week, Samsung Electronics had introduced its new USB Type-C Power Delivery (PD) controllers that support 100W (20V / 5A) charging. Apart from smartphones, this charger can be used for tablets, laptops and even monitors. It was initially thought that this technology could make its debut on the Galaxy Note 10 but it looks like Samsung Mobile isn’t ready to release it yet on its upcoming flagship model. — SoyaCincau