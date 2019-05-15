OnePlus 7 Pro: You can’t get any faster than this

The OnePlus 7 Pro is the best smartphone OnePlus has ever made and it’s also their largest device yet. — Picture courtesy of OnePlus via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — OnePlus has finally unveiled its latest OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro.

While it isn’t the same flagship killer that we used to know, the latest OnePlus 7 series aims to set a new benchmark for speed and fluidity.

OnePlus 7 Pro

The biggest star of the show is the OnePlus 7 Pro. No doubt this is the best smartphone OnePlus has ever made and it’s also their largest device yet.

In front, it comes with a 6.67″ Fluid AMOLED display that boasts a 93per cent screen-to-body ratio.

There are no notches or punch holes, allowing you to get a more immersive edge-to-edge viewing experience.

OnePlus didn’t just stop there. They went out to fit the best display possible with a Quad HD+ curved AMOLED panel that has a fluid 90Hz refresh rate.

With a high refresh rate, OnePlus says scrolling will be super smooth and this is normally offered on gaming-centric smartphones like the Razer Phone 2 and ROG Phone.

The display also supports HDR10+ and has a brightness of 800 nits. The OnePlus 7 Pro’s display even gets an A+ rating on DisplayMate.

For notification, the device also features a Horizon Light which illuminates the edges of the display. Similar to the OnePlus 6T, the OnePlus 7 Pro also features an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Since there’s no space on the front, the OnePlus 7 Pro comes with a 16MP pop-up selfie camera.

It takes just 0.53 seconds to elevate and the pop-up module has been extensively tested for 300,000 times. That’s equivalent to 50 times a day for 16.5 years.

If you’re unconvinced, OnePlus has even uploaded a 12- hour video of the pop-up camera being tested non-stop.

In case you’re wondering, 12 hour is the maximum duration that’s permitted on YouTube.

If it detects that the smartphone is in free fall, the OnePlus 7 Pro will automatically retract the camera to prevent damage. This is a similar safety mechanism that’s offered on the Oppo Find X.

For taking photos, OnePlus wants to provide the best camera experience on a smartphone.

For the first time, the OnePlus 7 Pro comes with a triple-camera setup and it has scored 111 points on DxoMark Mobile.

This is the second highest score and it’s one point behind the Huawei P30 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G edition. — SoyaCincau