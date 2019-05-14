Honor Malaysia is introducing the FlyPods Lite Bluetooth earphones very soon

The FlyPods Lite looks quite similar to a pair of Apple AirPods as it comes with an extended stem. — Picture by Honor via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — With more smartphones losing the headphone jack, the best alternative is to get a pair of wireless earbuds. If you’re looking for an affordable pair, Honor is launching its FlyPods Lite earphones in Malaysia very soon.

Honor FlyPods Lite

The FlyPods Lite looks quite similar to a pair of Apple AirPods as it comes with an extended stem. In Europe, the FlyPods Lite is officially priced at 99 EUR (about RM463) and we are guessing that it should be more affordable when it is released in Malaysia. As a comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Buds is currently going for RM499 while the latest AirPods 2 with a wireless charging case is priced at RM879.

The FlyPods Lite is compatible with both Android and iOS devices, and it connects via Bluetooth 4.2. Both sides come with a G-Sensor which allows you to activate voice assistant by double-tapping on the left earbud and you can control your media on the right earbud.

The earbuds come with an infrared sensor, which can detect when you take them out from your ear. If you’re planning to use this for your daily workouts, you’ll be pleased to know that it is water and sweat resistant with a rating of IP54.

Standalone, the FlyPods Lite itself has a 55mAh battery that is rated to last up to 3 hours of music playback on a single charge. You can get up to a total of 12 hours with its charging case. A quick 15-minute charge is rated to provide 90 minutes of music playback. The charging case is charged via a microUSB port.

Honor SoundStone

If you’re looking a wireless speaker instead, Honor is also introducing its SoundStone portable Bluetooth speaker. This appears to be a rebadge of the Huawei SoundStone speaker and the design looks very similar to a Google Home Mini. According to Huawei, the speaker weighs 190 grams and it offers loud penetrating sound with its large NdFeB magnet driver.

The speaker is IPX5 rated water and sweat resistant, and its 700mAh battery is rated to last more than 8.5 hours of music playback. It charges via a microUSB port and a full charge is said to take less than 3 hours. The SoundStone also has a built-in mic which can be used for hands-free calling when it’s paired to your phone. We are not sure about the pricing of Honor’s speaker but the Huawei branded SoundStone speaker is currently going for RM206.

At the moment, Honor Malaysia is running a guess the price contest on their Facebook page. If you can guess the total price of the new Honor FlyPods Lite and Honor SoundStone correctly, you can stand a chance to win an Honor Band 4 Running Edition. The contest will end tomorrow, May 15 at 9am. — SoyaCincau