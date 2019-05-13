Realme 3 Pro Malaysian pricing revealed

The pricing is quite similar to its predecessor and it is about RM100-RM150 more than the Redmi Note 7 with equivalent internal storage. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — The Realme 3 Pro which is seen as a Redmi Note 7 killer is launching in Malaysia on 14th May 2019. Ahead of its local launch event, the pricing for the mid-range smartphone has been revealed thanks to a retailer that is now accepting pre-orders. It appears that the Realme 3 Pro is the new king of smartphones under RM1,000.

According to Satu Gadget’s Facebook post, the Realme 3 Pro is officially priced as follows:

Realme 3 Pro 4GB RAM + 64GB storage – RM899

Realme 3 Pro 6GB RAM + 128GB storage – RM1,099

The pricing is quite similar to its predecessor and it is about RM100-RM150 more than the Redmi Note 7 with equivalent internal storage. Of course, the Realme 3 Pro is much superior in specs as it has a processor from a higher class.

To refresh your memory, the Realme 3 Pro offers a 6.3″ Full HD+ display and it runs on a Snapdragon 710 processor. The device gets a 16MP f/1.7 + 5MP f/2.4 dual camera that supports Ultra HD and Super Nightscape mode. For selfies, the device has a 25MP front camera that’s placed in the tiny notch on the display.

Juicing up the Realme 3 Pro is a large 4,045mAh battery that supports VOOC Flash Charge 3.0. The device has a 3.5mm headphone jack but unfortunately, it still charges via a microUSB port. Out of the box, it runs on ColorOS 6.0 that’s based on Android 9.0 Pie. — SoyaCincau