Xiaomi to launch Mi 9 SE in Malaysia next week (VIDEO)

KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — The Xiaomi Mi 9 SE is coming to Malaysia very soon and they have announced a live stream event that’s happening on Tuesday, 30th April 2019 at 9PM.

The Mi 9 SE can be considered the affordable version of its triple-camera Mi 9 flagship.

Similar to the Xiaomi Mi 9, the availability and pricing details for the Mi 9 SE will be announced during the live stream event on their Facebook page.

If you tune in to the live stream, you can stand a chance to win a Mi 9 SE Brown Bear Edition. Details of the giveaway will be announced on the day itself.

The Xiaomi Mi 9 SE comes with a compact 5.97″ Full HD+ AMOLED display and it runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor with 6GB of RAM.

The device comes with either 64GB or 128GB of non-expandable storage.

For taking pictures, the Mi 9 SE features a 48MP f/1.75 main camera, a 13MP f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle lens and an 8MP f/2.4 telephoto shooter.

In front, the water drop notch houses a 20MP front camera that supports AI beautification.

Since this is a compact device, the Mi 9 SE packs a modest 3,070mAh battery which charges via USB-C. An 18W fast charger is included in the box.

The device is also equipped with NFC and as well as an in-display fingerprint sensor.

In China, the Mi 9 SE is priced at 1,999CNY (about RM1,222) for 64GB and 2,299CNY (about RM1,406) for the 128GB storage version.

If you haven’t seen it yet, do check out our unboxing of the Mi 9 SE below. — SoyaCincau