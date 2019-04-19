Samsung’s entry-level Galaxy M10 goes on sale in Malaysia next week

Samsung Malaysia is introducing a new entry-level smartphone with the Galaxy M10. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — Samsung Malaysia is introducing a new entry-level smartphone with the Galaxy M10. Similar to the Galaxy M20, this will be an online exclusive device and it will go on sale next Monday, April 22, 2019.

The Galaxy M10 features a 6.2″ HD+ Infinity-V display that comes with a small notch at the top. It runs on an Exynos 7870 processor and according to the Malaysian product page, we are getting the 2GB RAM + 16GB storage model.

For taking pictures, it gets a 13MP f/1.9 + 5MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle dual-camera setup at the rear, while the front comes with a 5MP f/2.0 selfie camera. Powering the device is a 3,400mAh battery and it charges via a microUSB port.

The Galaxy M10 is a dual-SIM device and it has a triple-slot for two SIMs and 1 microSD card. Unfortunately, it doesn’t come with a fingerprint sensor.

There’s no pricing yet and based on its official Indian pricing, the Galaxy M10 might be priced under RM500. This could go head to head with the Redmi 7. As a comparison, the Galaxy A10 that comes with 2GB RAM + 32GB storage is currently priced at RM499.

— SoyaCincau