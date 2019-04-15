Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will come in two models and here are the purported screen sizes

It was recently reported that Samsung could be taking a two-model approach for its upcoming Galaxy Note 10.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — It was recently reported that Samsung could be taking a two-model approach for its upcoming Galaxy Note 10. Now it appears that this speculation is more or less confirmed as the folks at Sammobile have obtained the model numbers for the next Galaxy Note.

According to Sammobile, the Galaxy Note 10 will carry the model numbers SM-N970 and SM-M975. Apart from having different sizes, Samsung is said to be offering a 5G variant for at least one of the models.

For the 4G LTE variant, it is claimed that the base model will come with a 6.28″ display and a triple camera setup, while the larger model gets a 6.75″ display and a quad-camera setup.

6.7″ seems to be Samsung’s new preferred size for a large screen smartphone. We’ve seen this on the Galaxy S10 5G edition as well as the latest Galaxy A70 and A80. Since the new base Note 10 is smaller than the current Galaxy Note9’s 6.4″ screen size, the extra model could be called the Galaxy Note 10e. For the top of the line model, we expect Samsung to offer up to 12GB RAM and 1TB of storage like their current Galaxy S10+ 1TBvariant. To offer the Galaxy Note 10e to the masses, Samsung could possibly lower the price by having a Full HD+ display instead of a Quad HD+ unit on the Note 10e version.

Based on the past model releases, the Galaxy Note 10 is expected to retain most of the new features that were introduced on the Galaxy S10. This means you can expect a similar ultra-wide-angle and telephoto camera array, as well as an Infinity-O punch-hole display that has an ultra-sonic based in-display fingerprint sensor. We also expect Samsung to bundle a faster 25W super fast charger that is currently offered on the newer 6.7″ smartphones.

Since the Galaxy Note series is all about productivity, we are curious to see what will Samsung include next with the upcoming S Pen. The Korean smartphone maker had considered putting an optical camera in the stylus based on a patent filed in the US.

The Galaxy Note 10 is expected to be released sometime in August before Apple announce their new iPhone models for 2019. — SoyaCincau