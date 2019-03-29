Samsung’s new entry-level Galaxy A10 and A20 have arrived in Malaysia

Galaxy A10 and A20 offers a minimum of 32GB of storage and they are priced from RM499. — Picture courtesy of Samsung via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — If you’re looking for more affordable options from Samsung, the entry-level Galaxy A10 and A20 are now available in Malaysia.

Both offers a minimum of 32GB of storage and they are priced from RM499.

According to retailer DirectD, the Galaxy A10 is priced at RM499 with stocks expecting to be available starting today. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A20 is priced at RM699 and stocks are currently available. According to the listing, both are original Samsung Malaysia set that comes with official warranty and SIRIM Malaysia certification.

The A10 is the entry-level device in the new Galaxy A series. It features a 6.2″ Infinity-V TFT display that pushes HD+ resolution of 1520×750. Under the hood, it runs on an Octa-core Exynos 7884 processor that’s mated to 2GB of RAM. The Galaxy A10 has 32GB of internal storage which is still expandable via a dedicated microSD slot.

For imaging, it gets a single 13MP main camera for the rear and a front facing 5MP unit. Powering the device is a modest 3,400mAh battery that charges via microUSB. There’s no fingerprint sensor but it does support Face Unlock. Out of the box, it runs on Android 9.0 pie. The Galaxy A10 is available in Blue, Black and Red.

Samsung Galaxy A20

The Galaxy A20 is a slightly bigger device and it features a 6.4″ Infinity-V Super AMOLED display that pushes a HD+ resolution of 1560×720 pixels. It also gets the same Exynos 7884 processor but it gets more RAM at 3GB and it has 32GB of internal storage which is also expandable via microSD.

The A20 gets a 13MP + 5MP dual-camera setup and a higher resolution 8MP selfie camera. Powering the device is a larger 4,000mAh battery that also charges via microUSB. The Galaxy A20 gets an additional rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and it also runs on Android 9.0 Oreo. In terms of colours, the device is available in Blue and Black.

If you’re looking for something better, the Galaxy A30 with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage is priced at RM799 while the Galaxy A50 with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage is going for RM1,199. — SoyaCincau