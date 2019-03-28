MetaFly, the drone that flies like a butterfly

MetaFly, for the moment, can be found on the platform Kickstarter in this picture courtesy of BionicBird. ― AFP pic

PARIS, March 28 — Marseille, France-based startup Xtim’s new creation, the MetaFly is directly inspired by nature and bird flight. Unlike conventional drones, it doesn’t function with rotors, nor is it designed for taking pictures but to “experience flight”. This project can be exclusively found (and supported) on the crowd-funding platform Kickstarter.

The specific source of inspiration for this radio-operated flying insect was the flapping of butterfly wings. Capable of being manoeuvred for up to 100 metres, the MetaFly weighs less than 10g, with a wingspan of 29cm and can rapidly reach 20km/h. The design is essentially crash-resistant thanks to its carbon fibre wings and elastic legs which help it to land upright. According to its inventors, the MetaFly has an autonomy of just 8 minutes but a battery that is capable of recharging in less than 15 minutes.

The first models are available on Kickstarter until May 2, 2019 starting at €69 (RM317) for the first deliveries, expected in September 2019. Afterwards, the drones will likely be priced from €129. The project has already reached over 10 times its funding goal of €30,000.

MetaFly is led by Edwin Van Ruymbeke, who, in 2014, successfully crowdfunded a similar venture, the spectacular Bionic Bird. ― AFP-Relaxnews