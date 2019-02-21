Samsung Galaxy S10 pre-order Malaysia: Everything you need to know

The new Samsung Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10+ and the Galaxy S10 smartphones are displayed during the Samsung Unpacked event in San Francisco February 20, 2019. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — In a huge event in San Francisco, Samsung finally unveiled their first wave of 2019 flagship smartphones. The Galaxy S10 series also marked the 10th year for Samsung’s illustrious flagship lineup so naturally the South Korean company didn’t skimp on the goodies.

In Malaysia, pre-orders start tomorrow and as a one-stop-shop guide to the pre-order, here’s everything you need to know to get your hands on the brand-new Samsung flagship.

First up, let’s talk pricing. Sitting at the most affordable price bracket, you’ve got the Samsung Galaxy S10e, which will retail for RM2,699 for the variant with 128GB of internal storage. Moving up, you’ve got the Samsung Galaxy S10, which has an RRP of RM3,299 for the variant with 128GB of internal storage.

Then, you’ve got the Galaxy S10+, which is the priciest device of the lot. There will be two variants available: The base model with 128GB of internal storage will retail for RM3,699 while the high-spec variant with 512GB of internal storage will retail for RM4,599.

Samsung Galaxy S10e (128GB) — RM2,699

Samsung Galaxy S10 (128GB) — RM3,299

Samsung Galaxy S10+ (128GB) — RM3,699

Samsung Galaxy S10+ (512GB) — RM4,599

The pre-order will begin on February 22, 2019, at 10am, and will run until February 28, 2019 while stocks last. The official launch itself will take place on March 1, 2019 at Genting’s Sky Avenue, while the device will go on sale in stores on March 8, 2019.

Each pre-order will also receive additional goodies as part of a pre-order bundle. If you pick up the Galaxy S10e, you’ll receive a pair of Galaxy Buds plus a Screen Protection plan worth RM639 in total. The Galaxy S10 and S10+ (128GB) will be bundled with a Galaxy Tab A 7.0, a pair of Galaxy Buds and a Screen Protection plan worth RM1,289 in total. Finally, if you opt for the Galaxy S10+ (512GB), you’ll be receiving a Galaxy Watch (42mm) and a Screen Protection Plus plan worth RM1,479.

To place your pre-orders with Samsung Malaysia, head on over to their website on February 22, 2019, at 10am.

Alternatively, you can also pre-order this brand-new smartphone from a telco like Maxis, who are also offering the handset on their website. While the details haven’t been confirmed at the time of writing, you can expect it to be offered with a 24-month contract with a MaxisONE postpaid plan. Maxis will likely also offer it as part of their Zerolution 360 programme. — SoyaCincau